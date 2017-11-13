Nigeria: Melaye, JDPC Tackle Bello Over Budget Irregularities

Lokoja — The Senator Representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye and the Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Lokoja Diocese of the Catholic Church have exposed some irregularities in the 2017 budget of Kogi State.

The senator who was piqued by the provision of N340, 000,000 for expenses incidental to the Governor's wife tour said he was going to institute a law suit against the government since the office was not known to law.

He quoted section 24 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), that makes it duty bound on every Nigerian to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides.Melaye in a press statement indicated that Governor Yahaya Bello led administration has not been fair to the good people of Kogi State.

The JDPC on its part lifted some of the figures for clearer comparative analysis during a budget analysis workshop organized by Participation Initiative for Behavioral Change in Development (PIBCID)

While comparing some of the sectors, the commission discovered that government house budget was second to works/Land and housing while agric, health and education were the least.

Effort to speak with the Director General on media and publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, did not yield any positive result as he picked the call and promised to read the text message and reply.

Further calls to his line did not go through.The calls and text messages to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, did not go through as her line was also switched off.