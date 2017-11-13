Angola: Two Wounded in Gunfight With Police

Luanda — Two alleged robbers have been wounded in a shoot-out with the police on Sunday in Luanda's Vidrul neighbhood, Cacuaco municipality, during a robbery attempt.

The information was disclosed Sunday in by the head of the Press Office of the Luanda Police Headquarters, Engrácia Costa, who said the alleged robbers have been taken to a local hospital.

The police also seized a pistol, an AK-47 rifle and a motorbike used by the robbers.

The officer reiterated the warning to people involved in crime not to react to police approach and peacefully surrender.

Engrácia Costa commended members of the public for cooperating with the police by reporting criminal cases.

This incident took place less than 72 hours after other criminals were killed by the police in the same municipality.