Liberia: Lawmaker-Elect Speaks of Deliverable

Gbarpolu County District #3 Representative-elect, Joseph Momo Mathews has reaffirmed his commitment to undertake several development projects in the district as promised during the campaign period.

Matthews told The NEWS that all of his campaign promises will be taken seriously, because he wants to ensure that he properly represents his people.

The representative-elect who is an Independent Candidate, defeated the incumbent representative Getrude Lamin with 3,808 votes, accounting for 33.4 percent.

Mathews said before the election, he entered into what he calls 'people contracts' to undertake a number of development programs when elected as representative.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia over the weekend, the Gbarpolu County newly elected lawmaker maintained that the contract signed by chiefs, elders, youths and women is all about the construction of their various compounds inclusive of a chiefs' compound, multipurpose youth center, empowerment of market women, establishment of chiefs and teachers salary scheme, among others.

He told journalists that his election was not a mistake but a dream that come through for the development of the district, Matthews promised to work with everyone in the district to ensure that he achieves his developmental drive.

The representative-elect thanked citizens of the district for electing him as their representative and promised not to fail them.