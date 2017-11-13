Liberia: 'Don't Mix Journalism With Politics'

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Charles Coffey has called on journalists and the Liberian media to exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities as media practitioners.

He pointed out that journalism is a noble profession; as such, those practicing it ought to be people of ethical standard.

The PUL President said there have been reports that some media personnel and institutions have gone beyond their bond of ethical journalism, adding that some journalists have prioritized politics over their professional, thereby mixing journalism with politics.

Coffey made the statements over the weekend at a joint mediation committee meeting of Liberia which comprised of the National Christian Council of Liberia (NCCL), Traditional Council of Chiefs, Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, Peace Ambassador of Liberia, Civil Society of Liberia and the Press Union of Liberia.

The meeting was intended to caution media workers, through its President, Coffey to stop propagating hate messages on their media outlets.

Speaking during the meeting, the President of the NCCL, Bishop Rudolph Marsh said journalists have to be careful as to how they relate to issues of politics in the country during time of dissatisfaction, before it gets chaotic, referencing to the 1994 genocide that claimed the lives of thousands of Rwandans.

He said the Costa show is terrible and has the propensity to stair conflict in the country.

Bishop Marsh said the media is the mouth piece for nation growth and development, noting "It is only Liberians can keep the peace."

At the same time, Liberia's Peace Ambassador Rev. Dr. William Tolbert is appealing to all Liberians to help sustain the peace and stop the hate messages that will not help, but rather help to destroy the fabric of the society.