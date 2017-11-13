13 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Governor Informed About State of Secondary, Tertiary Roads

Sumbe — The governor of the central Cuanza Sul Province, Eusébio de Brito Teixeira, last Sunday was informed about the state of secondary and tertiary roads of the Cassongue Municipality.

The deputy municipal administrator of Cassongue, Estevão Luangala, has recently said to the press that the provincial governor has already received information about the degraded state of the roads that lead to the localities of Pambangala and Dumbi, which demand urgent rehabilitation intervention.

"We've informed the governor that there is a need to rehabilitate them (the roads) and so help in the connection between the countryside and the towns, aiming at facilitating the transportation of (agricultural) products", Estevão Luangala explained.

