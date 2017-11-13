Nigeria: Kano Plans 3 Mini Stadia, Indoor Sports Complex

Kano — The Kano State government will construct a modern Indoor Sports Complex at Gyadi Gyadi in the state capital, the state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

Ganduje also said government would construct one mini stadium each in the three Senatorial zones of the state.

Ganduje made the disclosure at a reception organized in honour of Kano Pillars Basketball Club and Kano Pillars Para Soccer team, at the Government House Kano.

"This is part of our resolve to improve sports activities in the state because of its potential for physical development, revenue generation and an avenue for image management," he stated.

He said the state government recently approved the release of N57m for purchase of additional kits for sports clubs in the state while its 44 local government councils also earmarked N150m for the same endeavor, in their respective domains.

The governor therefore appealed to private sector to invest more in sports development by encouraging teams through grants, donations, advertisement and other measures.

"Investors can promote their products and services through sporting events and sports team. For instance, they can advertise using Kano Pillars Basketball team or Kano Pillars Para Soccer team, because they are popular and viable teams," he said.

Dr Ganduje announced a cash gift of N500, 000 to each of the players in the Kano Pillars Basketball team while their counterparts of Kano Pillars Para Soccer team got N100, 000 each. Their officials were also given various sums of money.

The governor also donated N5 million to the State Sports Commission, to facilitate regular publication of its official newsletter titled SPORTSCOMM.

In his remarks, the Chairman of State Sports Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, explained that Kano has won all the major national basketball competitions from 2008 to date, in addition to some West African championships, while Kano Pillars Para Soccer has lifted the National Para soccer League championship twice since 2016 as well as the International Polio Day trophy, which they also won twice.

Alhaji Galadima, who also presented recent trophies won by the two teams to the governor, thanked the governor for his support, appealing to him to consider members of the Para Soccer team for employment.