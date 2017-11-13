Nigeria: Troops Kill Dozens of Terrorists, Lose Three Soldiers in Borno

Maiduguri and Abakaliki — Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in a co-ordinated ground and aerial bombardments with Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Operation Deep Punch have cleared remnants of Boko Haram terrorists from 13 villages of Sambisa Forest at the weekend in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to journalists in Maiduguri yesterday by Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Kingsley Samuel.

Samuel said during the one-week insurgents' clearance operations, the army lost three of its men, while the six injured ones are responding to medical treatment in Maiduguri hospital.

He said the troops also captured two gun trucks, three motorcycles, many bicycles and a laptop containing valuable information.In another development, security has been beefed up in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state tomorrow.

No fewer than nine trucks loaded with armed soldiers were seen parading the capital city at the weekend.Also sighted were armoured vehicles with missile launchers, which set panic and tensions in the capital city as many were wondering the mission of the military personnel.

Efforts to get the Commander of Nkwegu Military Cantonment to comment on the presence of soldiers proved abortive as calls placed on his phone indicated not available.

However, a group, known as Initiatives for Demonstrating Change, has endorsed the second term of President Buhari by kicking off his campaign in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, with the commissioning of a spacious campaign office.

At the commissioning yesterday, over 5,000 youths and women, drawn from 171 wards in the state, were seen displaying placards with inscriptions such as "Mr. President, "we are solidly behind you", Ebonyi youths are proud of President Buhari", "All hail Buhari for 2019" and so many others.

The National Co-ordinator of the group, Chinedu Ogah, said that the President had done well to seek for re-election in the 2019 presidential election.