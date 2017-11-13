Luanda — The president of the Angolan Table Tennis Federation (FATM), Antónia Ribeiro, acknowledged Saturday in Luanda the contribution of members in the massification and development of the sport in all provinces of the country.

Speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the 42nd anniversary of independence day, 11 November, the official said FATM programmes are being implemented thanks to the dedication and commitment of the leaders of associations, clubs, practitioners and other entities.

The financial difficulties, the challenges ahead and the projection and participation of the national teams in international competitions, were also mentioned by the leader of the Table Tennis federation.

Meanwhile, the "Independência" Tournament, with the participation of males and females, at Luanda's Cidadela complex, involved about 50 local and players based in Angola.