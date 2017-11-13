Angola Has Overcome Tough Hurdles - Ambassador

Kinshasa — The Angolan ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), João Manuel, Saturday in Kinshasa, said Angola as a free and independent nation has had to overcome tough times.

Speaking at the celebration of Angola's 42nd independence anniversary, the diplomat underlined that the Angolan people is currently committed to building a new, democratic, modern and thriving country.

Addressing an audience of at least 300 people, among Congolese officials, MPs, academics and religious entities, the diplomat stressed that Angola is currently faced with new challenges.

He underlined that Angola joins other countries in praising the Congolese authorities for its crucial and decisive step towards overcoming the prevailing political crisis by releasing the electoral calendar.

In this regard, Joaõ Manuel encouraged all the Congolese politicians and the civil society to respect and accept the stipulated deadlines, so as to enable the country to have the necessary peace and tranquility for its reconstruction and development.

He also underlined the good relations existing between the two countries based on historical and brotherhood ties.