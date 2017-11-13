Nigeria: Abaji Water Plant Project to Be Completed Soon - FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has assured residents of Abaji Area Council and environs in the FCT that the ongoing water recirculation project is almost completed.

This was made known by the Director, FCT Department of Monitoring and Inspection, Olawale Labiyi, during a visit last week in Abuja to the water plant project site.

The director, who was represented by Sani Tswako, Head, Projects Division, lauded the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, for putting mechanism in place to supervise and monitor projects so as to ensure quality service to the public.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja, Tswako explained that the scope of the work is to connect pipes from the reservoir to streets and houses.

"In a nutshell, it is to ensure adequate distribution of water to residents," he said.

He further explained that the Department of Monitoring and Inspection is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring projects for the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

According to him, when the minister awards a contract in the interest of the public, he follows through by not only ensuring that the work is done, but that the quality is superb, in line with the status of Abuja as a world class city.

Tswako said the Abaji recirculation project work is 73 per cent complete and that the quality is satisfactory.