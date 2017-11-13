13 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja - B6/B12 Roads to Be Completed December

By Mulikatu Mukaila

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has said the B6/B12 roads between the PPRA building and the National Mosque and linking the Supreme Court in Abuja would be completed and opened for the public by the end of the year.

The Director, Engineering, of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), an engineer, Ahmed Hadi Shehu, said the roads, being constructed by Julius Berger, had been abandoned for many years by previous administrations, but that it was among the prioritised projects of the current administration.

Speaking on the importance of the roads, he said, "By now, one can only go to the airport from the city centre through the road by Bolingo Hotel axis that runs through the National Hospital and unto Stadium Road, and when you are coming from the airport, you will take the other side of the National Hospital, down through ICPC office and Churchgate, then into the city.

"However, with the completion of the dualisation of the B6/B12 roads, one can move to and fro in either direction to the airport from the city."

Hadi said the major challenge hindering the completion of the roads revolved around paucity of funds.

"The project faced fund challenges, but as it is, government has really given attention to funding them; that is why it is moving smoothly and the contractor handling the project is not being owed and they are raising performance to see that they even meet up with the deadline given to them," he said.

Giving details of the project, he said that the contract involved about 34 bridges and would cost the FCDA N66bn to complete.

He added that the project ought to have been completed before now as it was initially awarded in 2007. However, he assured that it would be completed unfailingly and opened to the public before the end of the year.

