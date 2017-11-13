Nigeria: Lagos, PHC Airports Rated 5th, 3rd Among 20 Worst Airports

Lagos — Two international airports, Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), have been rated among the 20 worst airports in the world, according to a 2017 survey.

Port Harcourt Airport, which was last year rated as the worst airport moved up two places to become the third worst airport while Lagos Airport emerged the fifth worst airport.

However, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rejected the survey conducted by www.sleepinginairports.net, saying the report failed to reflect that Port Harcourt Airport terminal is under construction while the recently implemented executive order has revved up passenger experience at the MMA.

Daily Trust reports that the website asked travellers to rate airports worldwide based on their overall airport experience on various parameters which include Comfort (Gate seating & availability of rest zones); Services, facilities and things to do; Food options; and Immigration/Security.

Other factors were Customer service; Cleanliness; Navigation and ease of transit; Sleepability.

The report, which rated the two Nigerian airports based on the prevalence of bribery and extortion, said not much improvement has been recorded in Port Harcourt Airport from last year.

"Apparently things haven't changed much at Port Harcourt Airport, as it ranked third worst for overall passenger experience. This year's survey respondents indicated that aggressive corruption is the biggest problem, with airport officials and staff allegedly demanding bribes for pretty much everything", the report said.

Other complaints included lack of bathroom facilities, lack of air conditioning, horrible baggage handling, and the tent that serves as the arrivals terminal.

In the case of MMA, the report also said corruption is the number one traveller complaint about Lagos Airport. This is in addition to "filthy bathrooms, limited seating, archaic check-in procedures, sporadic air conditioning, and lousy customer service, and you're not likely to enjoy your time here."

Other airports rated by the survey were Juba International Airport, South Sudan, King Abdul-Azeez International Airport, Jeddah which emerged the first and second worst airports respectively.

However, General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in a chat with Daily Trust said, "The terminal is under construction and those that are rating the airports should have waited for the terminals to be completed.

"The ease of doing business implementation has also righted a lot of wrongs at the airport especially in Lagos. And those soliciting for bribe have reduced drastically."