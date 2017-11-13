13 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rugby - Etzebeth - We Have No Excuses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth acknowledges that his side has no excuses for their poor showing in their 38-3 loss to Ireland on Saturday.

The Boks were outplayed in every department as they fell to their worst ever defeat against the Irish in a result that has increased the pressure on under-fire coach Allister Coetzee ahead of Saturday's clash against France in Paris.

Speaking after the match, Etzebeth said the defeat was a difficult one to take for the Boks.

"It's a tough day. It's definitely not what anyone wanted," he said.

"We've got no excuses this week. We're going to have to rectify this, us and the management, on Monday and make new plans for next weekend."

The skipper, standing in for the injured Warren Whiteley, added that the preparation in the build-up to Saturday's Test had been good.

"It was a good week of training and then unfortunately tonight things didn't go our way," Etzebeth said.

"We got into the right areas but we couldn't hold onto the ball ... we couldn't finish our chances and they finished all of theirs."

Saturday's clash against France kicks off at 21:45 (SA time).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zuma Releases Fees Commission Report

President Jacob Zuma has released the report of the Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.