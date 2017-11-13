South Africa: Alleged Ulundi Serial Rapist in Court

An alleged serial rapist, who has been accused of terrorising the Ulundi community in KwaZulu-Natal since 2012, is to appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 37-year-old man was arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit on the evening of November 9 on 12 counts of rape.

He had been arrested for rape in 2015, but the charges were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

DNA samples obtained at the time linked him to 12 other cases of rape in and around Ulundi.

"The suspect has been terrorising the victims who were working at Ulundi Plaza, and especially those knocking off duty late at night, since 2012 until last year. The suspect would wait for the victims along the railway line near Mbhoshongweni area, Ulundi," Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged in a statement.

She added that victims were threatened with a firearm and knife, before they were pulled into nearby bushes and raped.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa, said police will remove criminals who target vulnerable women and children.

He commended the police for their work in the rape case.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Mucu Luhlongwane on 035 874 0330 or 071 560 2976.

Source: News24