South Africa: Deputy Minister Phathekile Holomisa Attends Iv Global Conference On Sustained Eradication of Child Labour, 14 to 16 Nov

Labour Deputy Minister to attend the IV Global Conference on the Sustained Eradication of Child Labour

The Deputy Minister of Labour, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa will lead a South African delegation to the IV Global Conference on the Sustained Eradication of Child Labour scheduled from 14 - 16 November 2017, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The IV Global Conference main objective is to contribute further to consolidating global commitment to join efforts to accelerate the pace of the elimination of child labour, in order to secure its end by 2025 as required in Target 8.7 of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To this end, the conference will hold high-level technical thematic discussions and exchange experiences and lessons learned from successful and innovative policies, programmes, practices and intervention models.

In accordance with SDG Target 8.7, which calls for the ending of child labour by 2030, the Argentinian Government has broadened the scope of the IV Global Conference to cover the eradication of forced labour.

Linked to the struggle against both child labour and forced labour, the conference will also undertake an analysis and discussion of active social economic inclusion policies that promote the creation of quality youth employment.

Amidst participating in the three days panel discussions, the Deputy Minister is also invited to participate as a speaker at an official side event on "Universal Social Protection: The Global Partnership 2030, which will be taking place on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

