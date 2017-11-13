South Africa: Let's Not Have a Repeat of the Outgoing 53rd NEC of the ANC

analysis

Under this NEC, the ANC government has shirked its duties to a point that the courts have literally been running this country on all fronts.

In his reflections from prison in 1976, Walter Sisulu said, "In a certain sense, the story of our struggle is a story of problems arising and problems being overcome." The 53rd NEC of the ANC has certainly had more than its fair share of problems, something that, unsurprisingly, has always been a defining feature of our struggle. The question is whether this NEC has done all it could to overcome these problems, to complete our story as eloquently narrated by the great Walter Sisulu.

The 53rd African National Congress NEC has just concluded its five-year term, having been elected in 2012. It may be too soon to give a deeper assessment of just how consequential the impact of their actions and/ inactions in advancing the broad aspirations of the National Democratic Revolution. The immediate impact of their actions, however, must necessarily be examined now as we head towards the 54th National Congress so that we can right whatever wrongs may have been committed and realign our organisation, which is the most potent tool in advancing...