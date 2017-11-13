South Africa: 'Killer Chips' - Limpopo Police Revise Death Toll to Two Boys

Limpopo police on Monday revealed that only two boys had died after they allegedly ate chips they picked up on a street in Sekgakgapeng's Extension 19, near Mokopane, on Saturday.

Some media reports suggested that three boys had died.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it had been confirmed on Monday morning that the third child, who was reported dead on Sunday, was still alive.

It had been confirmed that Tshepo Tlou was alive and is still in hospital, Ngoepe said.

"Two children are confirmed dead and three have been admitted in hospital for medical treatment. It is now confirmed that only Memeza Elias Mulaudzi, aged 10. and Paballo Selota, 7, passed on," he said.

The cause of death of both the children was still unknown, but "police investigations, including the autopsy, will tell as they are still unfolding", said Ngoepe.

It was believed that five children had eaten something and had subsequently started having some complications, until they were taken to the hospital, he said.

"Two died upon admissions in hospital and the three others, aged between 9 and 11, are still admitted in hospital for medical attention," he said.

The province's health department suspected organophosphate poisoning.

"While at this stage we suspect organophosphate poisoning, our Waterberg District's Outbreak Response Team, together with the Municipal Environment Officials, are currently on site for further investigation," the department said in a statement.

The department appealed to parents to be vigilant and ensure their children didn't eat food picked up from the street.

"The department would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and also wish the two boys speedy recovery."

Source: News24