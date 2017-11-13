Liberia: Coalition for Democratic Change Raises Alarm Over 'Disorderly Conduct' Scheme

Monrovia — The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) said it has received credible information that its opponents have designed a scheme to paint the party black by putting individuals in CDC T-Shirts in a bid to exhibit disorderly conduct.

Mr. Janga Kowo, the party's Secretary General told FrontPageAfrica at the weekend that as part of the scheme, officers of the Liberia National Police will be called to intervene and arrest people dressed as members of CDC and labeled as troublemakers.

"It is a Grand Plan, which we have uncovered which has the propensity to degenerate into crisis.

Mr. Kowo's assertions come in the wake of a wave of recent incidents blamed on the CDC.

Last week, Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman, was forced to offer clarification after confirming an attack at the home of Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Youh, which was initially reported as an attack carried out by members of the opposition party.

But the Police chief said, there was no political motivation behind the attack.

"Investigation was done as the result of the situation. So far so good, we wish to root out any political motive but Police officers assigned at the home of the Associate Justice have been invited to the LNP Headquarter for investigation," said Col. Coleman.

The opposition CDC also came under fire recently after a social media video showed some partisans dressed in private security uniform posted as a local hotel.

The incident drew concerns from Liberians as the Police cautioned against non-state security actors putting on regalia and insignia that reflect state actor uniform.

The party was also linked to an arson attack on the home of journalist Peter Tobey of OK FM for being critical on the CDC, but the CDC, however, denied the involvement of any of their member with the attack.