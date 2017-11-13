Liberia: Elections Coordinating Committee Calls On Political Parties to Adhere to Rules of Law

Monrovia — As pressure mount on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to speedy investigate the case of Liberty Party's political leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine before the conduct of election in the country, the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) is calling on political parties and all well-meaning Liberians to adhere to rules of law in the resolution of electoral disputes to protect and maintain the country's fragile peace.

"The ECC reaffirms its call for adherence to the rule of law in the resolution of electoral disputes," ECC said.

The statement was made at a press conference by ECC Steering Committee Chairman, Oscar Bloh on Thursday November 9, 2017 at the head office of the institution on 16th Street Sinkor.

Addressing to a team of reporters, Chairman Bloh said in the wake of the political crisis in the country, political parties and candidates should pursue the rule of law in handling all electoral disputes and seeking solutions to their grievances.

"The ECC in its preliminary observation report called on all parties and candidates to pursue the legal process in handling all electoral disputes and petitions.

In view of this, the ECC wishes to commend all political parties and independent candidates for taking the path of the law in seeking solutions to their grievances.

We reaffirm our call for adherence to the rule of law in the adjudication of all electoral disputes and the protection of our democracy and the constitution," he said.

Bloh added that the ECC is watchful of the slow pace in the legal process and is also aware of the uncertainty and concerns among Liberians regarding the holding of the second round-off voting and the implication it has on the country's political transition.

He noted that the ECC is of the view that while Liberians are anxious to know when the run-off election will be held, speculations on the formation of an Interim Government is premature as the nation has not reached a political crisis point to breach the constitution for such leadership.

"The formation of an Interim Government is premature as the nation has not reached a political crisis point coupled with the fact that disputes are being heard, and we urge all Liberians to allow the rule of law to take its course to the logical conclusions of all electoral disputes," he said.

Director Bloh also commends the Supreme Court for the speedy and timely adjudication of the Writ of prohibition sought by the Liberty Party's, urging the Supreme Court to maintain this pace in hearing and adjudicating all electoral matters filed before the body and reach opinions guided by laws and not decision influenced by public sentiments.

The ECC Boss is also calling on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to provide regular update to the public on the progress been made on the disposition of the LP' case and all other complaints before the body, acknowledging the NEC to refrain from making public statements of inferring judgments before according aggrieved parties formal due process in the case of LP.

"The ECC is calling on the NEC to provide regular update to the public on progress made on the disposition of the LP's case and all other complaints. This will help build the citizens' confidence in the electoral process and minimize their anxiety," he noted.

He used the occasion to call on the NEC to inform the public on the condition and security of the election materials that were transferred to the various counties in preparation of the suspended run-off election of November 7, 2017.

"In safeguarding the country's fragile democracy, the ECC calls on national, regional and international partners to remain engaged with all stakeholders including political parties, media, security and civil society," he averred.

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) is a non-partisan network of civil society organizations that monitors, documents, and reports on election issues to promote transparency and accountability in Liberia and strengthen the democratic process.

ECC is a champion of good governance and believes in the principle of democracy.

It believes that all eligible citizens must exercise the rights and political freedom to democratically participate in elections.

The ECC envisions a Liberia where citizens are knowledgeable, have public confidence, and credibility in the democratic process to make informed decisions.