13 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: UNDP, LRA Commission Large Baggage Scanners At RIA

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have commissioned two large baggage scanners at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.

UNDP Country Director Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai said the donation of the two scanners is in support to the LRA's Customs Office at the Airport for proper screening of goods and materials entering the country in line with the Customs Tariff Code of Liberia.

Speaking at a brief commissioning ceremony at the RIA in Margibi County recently, Dr. Beyai said the scanners will also serve in domestic revenue mobilization and help in curbing some security threats that may be posed by goods and luggages entering the country.

"Specifically, the scanners will help protect people properties in line with international best practice for customs at airports... . They will also improve customs effectiveness at the RIA entry and exit points, increase operational efficiency, and minimize smuggling... " the UNDP boss said.

He puts the overall cost, including transportation, installation, accessories and training of ten (10) LRA staff to operate and maintain the scanners at US$140,000.00.

The equipment will facilitate clearance of passengers arriving at the country's only international airport. Also speaking, LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba said with the support of donors and other partners, the LRA is striving for the transformation of tax administration in Liberia to the benefit of the country and its people.

"We want to say to the Country Director of UNDP, a big thank you. It's because of your support that we are here to dedicate these two scanners... The use of the scanner is very important today. It minimizes human interventions and as a result in many jurisdictions around the world, you will see that scanners are deployed to help facilitate trade... " Madam Tamba said.

The Commissioner General commended the UNDP for the donation, describing it as a mark of positive intervention in facilitating trade and promoting a better tax administration in Liberia.

The Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Wil Baka Freeman also praised the UNDP for the equipment, indicating that it will also improve the movement of passengers and give a modern face to the airport. He said the instillation of the equipment will play a major role in the transformation process of the RIA.

The commissioning of the scanners was also accompanied by the certification of LRA Customs Officers who were trained by UNDP to operate and manage the machines.-Press release

Liberia

Six Contenders for Speaker

Six names have emerged as candidates expressing their intentions to contest for Speaker of House of Representatives. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.