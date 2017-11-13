Liberia: UNDP, LRA Commission Large Baggage Scanners At RIA

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have commissioned two large baggage scanners at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.

UNDP Country Director Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai said the donation of the two scanners is in support to the LRA's Customs Office at the Airport for proper screening of goods and materials entering the country in line with the Customs Tariff Code of Liberia.

Speaking at a brief commissioning ceremony at the RIA in Margibi County recently, Dr. Beyai said the scanners will also serve in domestic revenue mobilization and help in curbing some security threats that may be posed by goods and luggages entering the country.

"Specifically, the scanners will help protect people properties in line with international best practice for customs at airports... . They will also improve customs effectiveness at the RIA entry and exit points, increase operational efficiency, and minimize smuggling... " the UNDP boss said.

He puts the overall cost, including transportation, installation, accessories and training of ten (10) LRA staff to operate and maintain the scanners at US$140,000.00.

The equipment will facilitate clearance of passengers arriving at the country's only international airport. Also speaking, LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba said with the support of donors and other partners, the LRA is striving for the transformation of tax administration in Liberia to the benefit of the country and its people.

"We want to say to the Country Director of UNDP, a big thank you. It's because of your support that we are here to dedicate these two scanners... The use of the scanner is very important today. It minimizes human interventions and as a result in many jurisdictions around the world, you will see that scanners are deployed to help facilitate trade... " Madam Tamba said.

The Commissioner General commended the UNDP for the donation, describing it as a mark of positive intervention in facilitating trade and promoting a better tax administration in Liberia.

The Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Wil Baka Freeman also praised the UNDP for the equipment, indicating that it will also improve the movement of passengers and give a modern face to the airport. He said the instillation of the equipment will play a major role in the transformation process of the RIA.

The commissioning of the scanners was also accompanied by the certification of LRA Customs Officers who were trained by UNDP to operate and manage the machines.-Press release