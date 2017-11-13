Ghana: Energy Commercial Bank Takes 'Money Market Team' Award

The Energy Commercial Bank has added to its growing list of achievements by emerging as the 'Money Market Team' of the year at the maiden edition of the 2017 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.

The event was held at the Movenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra on 3rd November, 2017.

The Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of the accounting and finance sector while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote standards and excellent stewardship.

Energy Commercial Bank got the nod out of three shortlisted banks for having a strong track record of successful money market trading this year. The award also brought to light the vital work the bank has been doing constantly regarding money market transactions.

Since its establishment six years ago, Energy Commercial Bank has sought to position itself as an efficient financial intermediary with high liquidity, executing the most reliable form of money market instruments, notably Treasury and Bank of Ghana Bills, Term Deposits and Call deposits with alacrity.

According to Team Energy Commercial Bank, the bank understands the influence of current events on money markets and always resolves in meeting customer's needs.

Albert Asare, Head of Treasury, expressed delight about the award, saying this will inspire his team and the bank to execute timely and efficient transactions interbank transactions as well as Government Bills and various Money Market Investments for their cherished customers.

"We have remained committed to our core functions, delighting customers with up-to-the minute investment options and trade transactions. We will continue to support retailers and businesses aspirations through new and innovative products."

He continued: "the benefits and features of our money market products includes attractive investment rates and easy access to cash by our customers upon liquidation attest to the fact that Energy Commercial is doing a great job, making life simple for customers."

Energy Commercial Bank presently has 12 branches in four regions of the country and is expected to add another branch before the close of the year.