Liberia: Fejal Trains Over 70 Journalists

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) with support from UNMIL is expected to commence a nationwide gender sensitive capacity building training in the country.

The training will begin with a formal launch in Monrovia on Monday, November 13, 2017 at the YMCA Auditorium at 10:00 A.M. under the theme: "Increasing Journalists Capacity in Gender Sensitive Reporting and Fairer Portrayal of Women in the Media."

The three-month exercise is aimed at impacting more than 70 journalists including editors and managers from across the country. Divided into four regions, the training is strategically scheduled to be held in Montserrado, Bong, Lofa and Grand Gedeh Counties respectively.

The training is geared toward strengthening journalists' capacity to become more gender sensitive and focus their reportage on issues affecting particularly women in a non-bias manner.

Topics to be covered are, 'Gender bias and portrayal of women; Advocating for gender balance; Reporting for change and the Media as an agent of change,' among others. The training also intends to motivate journalists in creating the passion for reporting gender-sensitivity stories during and after the electoral process.

It is expected that a gender media advocacy platform will be developed following the training.