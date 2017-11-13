Liberia: Unwto to Boost Liberia's Tourism Sector

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has expressed commitment to boosting Liberia's Road -Map to become a prime tourism destination.

UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai, intimated that Liberia has always had a special relationship with the World Tourism Organization, and stressed that Liberia represents a 'Story of Pride' on the African continent.

He spoke in London when he received Liberia's five-year Tourism Trade Strategy and Plan of Action presented by Information Minister Eugene Nagbe. Rifai laid out an exhaustive and collaborative approach that positions the WTO at the heart of Liberia's efforts toward attracting international visitors to its pristine beaches, historical and cultural sites along with its huge Eco-Tourism possibilist.

The UNWTO Chief Scribe also suggested that Liberia's approach must be focused on a particular area within its rich tourism sector. He assured of the WTO commitment in providing technical and financial collaboration in its quest to move to the nerve center of global tourism attraction; promising to rationalize Liberia's financial obligation to the World Tourism body.

Mr. Rifai offered to visit Liberia to set the tune in driving Liberia reengagement efforts. Earlier, Information and Tourism Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe, who was in London attending the UNWTO - Market Ministerial Summit on Global Tourism, posited that Liberia's five years Tourism and Trade Strategy and Plan of Action, explains key priority areas in projecting the country as a competitive Tourism destination.

He said, "Tourism we have determined, can be a vital a catalyst to Liberia's economic recovery while exploring our untapped potential." Minister Nagbe asserted that the document was carved with the emerging dynamics and critical protocols that continue to promote global tourism and trade among nations and peoples of the world.

Minister Nagbe made a passionate plea for technical collaboration and other intervention by the UN body, aimed at advancing Liberia's case. The Liberian Tourism Minister urged the UNTWO to rationalized Liberia's financial obligation with the organization as it moves to chart a new and progressive course in reenergizing its huge Tourism potential.

Minister Nagbe listed the country's vast coastline and pristine beaches, attracting global competitive surfers; natural reserves that continue to attract international visitation and most importantly, a peaceful and hospitable population as some of its key assets.

Minister Nagbe welcomed the WTO official offer to visit Liberia and deepened Liberia's tourism appeal. The visit he said further validates Liberia's momentum and renewed tourism direction.

Minister Nagbe is attending the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO)-backed Ministerial program with the World Travel Market, ExCeL London 2016.

Minister Nagbe was accompanied by Liberia's Ambassador accredited to London, H.E Dr. S. Mohammed Sheriff. The Ministerial Forum in London represents the largest assembly of Tourism Minister and sector partners outside the UNWTO assembly.