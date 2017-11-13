Liberia: Chap Reminds Liberians to Focus On Food Security

The executive director of the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP), Robert Bimba has called on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture to focus on food security.

Bimba emphasized that investing in the agriculture sector and food security will help improve the living conditions of farmers as well as provide job opportunities for Liberians.

Speaking over the weekend in Monrovia, Bimba stated that the 14 years of war destroyed all sectors of the country and also undermined the agriculture development, something which also affected the capacity of farmers and contributed to the backwardness of the country.

CHAP's boss disclosed that his institution is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture to design a project that will increase farmers' income by developing the rice and cassava value chains in Liberia, but he at the same time called on all farmers across the country to help grow more food to help feed the Liberian people, and also help to strengthen the agriculture sector of the country.

Bimba further explained that Rice Grant Project is important to Liberian farmers; mostly farmers in the affected counties, saying the Grant Project will help bring pride to local farmers.

The institution is working with a little over 1,800 farmers in five counties across Liberia.

"The Community of Hope Agriculture Project which is seeking assistance to help improve the agriculture sector in the country, is the leader of the system of rice intensification in Liberia. The organization has worked with lots of local farmers in the country in improving their rice growing skills."