Gambia: Justice Agboola Resigns, Magistrate Baldeh Dismissed

Justice Martias O. Agboola, the presiding judge at Banjul Annex in Banjul Magistrates' Court complex has recently resigned and left for his native country (Nigeria).

Judicial sources confirmed that the High Court judge tendered a notice of resignation to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) during the summer vacation and didn't resume work when the new Legal Year commenced in October 2017 and no reason(s) was advanced for his resignation.

It could be recalled that The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) filed an action against the attorney general and Minister of Justice and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the re-appointment of Justice Martias O. Agboola, Justice Edward E. Ogar, Justice Martins U. Okoi and Justice Simeon A. Abi.

The GBA claimed that their appointments were not in line with the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and the suit seeks to challenge their appointments.

The four Judges were among several other Judges that had their contract renewed late 2016 for January to December 2017 but as a result of the political impasse that gripped the country early this year, some number of the judges travelled out of the country.

After the political impasse, some of the judges returned to resume work but were informed to hold on pending the swearing in of the new chief justice as the erstwhile chief justice who facilitated their renewal resigned few days before the former president left the country.

When the new chief justice assumed office, the judges did not resume work as there were reports that some members of The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) would not appear before any of the Nigerian Judges if they are re-appointed.

Our sources confirmed that Justice Agboola is back to his native country.

Our sources have also confirmed the dismissal of magistrate Demba Baldeh of Kanifing Magistrates' Court by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

No official reason(s) was given but the people familiar with the matter alleged that his dismissal had to do with engaging in activities incompatible with duty and responsibilities, impropriety, abuse of office amongst others.

Furthermore, our sources have also confirmed the dismissal of Chief Inspector Mansajang Jallow, a prosecutor for the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency by the Ministry of Interior.