Gambia: Mai Fatty Relieved of Cabinet Appointment

The Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow has relieved Mai Ahmad Fatty, the minister of the Interior of his Cabinet appointment effected Friday, 10 November 2017, the press release from the presidency stated.

Mr. Fatty formed the first batch of President Barrow's Cabinet that was sworn-in in February 2017 after a hard-earned and rough transition from dictatorship to an anticipating democracy.

However, he became the first minister to be relieved of his Cabinet duties. Political analysts believed that his removal could be among his ministry's failure to provide biometric ID cards and ordinary passports.

Below is the full text of the release from the presidency:

"The General Public is here by informed that His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under the provision of Section71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia, has decided to relieve Mr. Mai Ahmad Fatty of his appointment as Minister of The Interior with effect from today, Friday, 10 November 2017. Mr Fatty has been re-deployed to the diplomatic service.

In the same vein, His Excellency, the President has assigned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Honourable Abubacarr M. Tambadou to oversee the Ministry of The Interior until further notice."