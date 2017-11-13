13 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Mai Fatty Relieved of Cabinet Appointment

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow has relieved Mai Ahmad Fatty, the minister of the Interior of his Cabinet appointment effected Friday, 10 November 2017, the press release from the presidency stated.

Mr. Fatty formed the first batch of President Barrow's Cabinet that was sworn-in in February 2017 after a hard-earned and rough transition from dictatorship to an anticipating democracy.

However, he became the first minister to be relieved of his Cabinet duties. Political analysts believed that his removal could be among his ministry's failure to provide biometric ID cards and ordinary passports.

Below is the full text of the release from the presidency:

"The General Public is here by informed that His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under the provision of Section71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia, has decided to relieve Mr. Mai Ahmad Fatty of his appointment as Minister of The Interior with effect from today, Friday, 10 November 2017. Mr Fatty has been re-deployed to the diplomatic service.

In the same vein, His Excellency, the President has assigned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Honourable Abubacarr M. Tambadou to oversee the Ministry of The Interior until further notice."

Gambia

Women's Bureau to Work With Nogjwca

Women's Bureau has assured of their preparedness to work with the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.