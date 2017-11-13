Gambia: 'Gender Discrimination Rooted in Law Is Difficult to Tackle'

The resident coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme in The Gambia has said that gender discrimination rooted in law and custom is difficult to tackle.

Emily Foon Sarr, programme analysis on Gender and Human Rights at UNDP was reading a statement on behalf of Ms. Ade Mamonyane, the UNDP resident coordinator on Saturday during the first edition of 'Women's Leadership Forum' held at Penchami Hotel.

She acknowledged that her institution is proud to be associated with the forum for which it has provided leadership among women entrepreneurs.

"The importance of this forum cannot be over emphasised, for despite strong conviction about gender equity and women's empowerment progress around the world has been slow".

She indicated that while we celebrate the progress of women in the advancement of women around the world since Beijin, still daunting challenges remain.

Commenting on the international front, she said UNDP continues to provide leadership opportunities thereby promoting lively debate on sustainable development through the publication of Human Development Report

She noted that this year's report launched by the country office in June, examines the multifaceted dimensions of poverty, staying that the report looked at the whole of Africa and came with a lot of evidence from the ground.

"It shows that Africa is rising but there still remains a persistent gap".

Gender inequality is costing Africa billions of dollars, she said, pointing out that there is no blueprint across the board strategies; so they have to be based on specific culture, economic and political situations in each country.

She reminded that The Gambia is signatory to let protocols and conventions supporting the rights of women, but despite these strong legislations, enormous key challenges remain.

Women's participation, she outlines, is only simply about counting number of female representatives, but it is about the ability of their participation to effect meaningful policy change, thereby improving the lives of all women and girls around the world.

"Leaders have a crucial role to play in eliminating the pipeline disconnection that exits when it comes to women leadership," she added.