Gambia: FBnbank Assures GRA of Professionalism in Tax Collection

The managing director and board chairman of the FBNBank Gambia Ltd. has assured The Gambia Revenue Authority's (GRA) management that their bank will honour all the agreements enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the two institution have signed for the FBNBank to collect direct payment of taxes and duties on behalf of GRA .

The bank officials reassured GRA of their professionalism in the collection of public funds for National interest.

They described this MOU as a major trust bestowed on them and therefore, FBNBank being an African bank, is operating all over Africa and will live up to the expectation in the collection of public funds.

Speaking at the signing of the MOU, the chairman of the Board of Directors of FBNBank, Seyi Oyefeso, commended the partnership between the two institutions. He said this is a big responsibility and the bank is conscious of the responsibility in handling the public fund. He cited that the bank has been in existence for about 123, with 800 in Nigeria alone. It also operates in various jurisdictions, such as the U.K., France, China and DR Congo among host of other countries across Africa.

The chairman cited that their experience as a bank in The Gambia made them distinguish from other, when it comes to collecting public funds. "We really assure GRA that we will implement this trust as expected."

"We will live up to expectation in term of integrity and standard of operation," he said.

"We would like to assure you of our unending efficient service that will be put at your doorsteps," he said, while commending GRA for creating the electronic system in taxes collection, which he said, would greatly help the government in an efficient manner .

For his part, Saihou Denton, the GRA director of Finance said that GRA and FBNBank have ran the race for the first leg as partnership has been signed. He added that the next step now is to put words into action, citing that it's out of trust that the GRA signed such an important agreement with the bank.

He expressed optimism that the bank will honour the terms of the MOU by handling taxes payments with receipts. He said the MOU means that our taxpayers, by extension, trust the bank. "I have no doubt that you will keep to the promise," he said. "We are partners; we expect you will also keep the standard on our behalf."