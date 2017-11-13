13 November 2017

Gambia: National Sports Council Suspends GFF President, Top Four Officials

The National Sports Council has suspended Gambia Football Federation President Lamin Kaba Bajo, his first Vice President Abdoulie Jallow, Second Vice President Ebou Faye , Third Vice President Martin Gomez and GFF Co-opted Executive Member and Project Manager of the NTTC Project Mr Bakary K. Jammeh with immediate effect.

The NSC said the suspension is in accordance with section 18 (1) (C) (D) of the National Sports Council Act 2000, and in line with the laws of The Gambia following the allegations of financial fraud, GFF constitutional violations on the Regional Football Associations Elective Congresses, Match Fixing Allegations, refusal by the GFF President to cooperate with the investigation team established by the National Sports Council.

In this disregard, the Council also ordered the suspension of the second division matches until the outcome of the investigations.

The suspension the NSC said is to enable the investigation team to do the investigation without interference from the suspended GFF officials.

The Council said until the investigations into the allegations are completed, the GFF President Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo's functions and duties as President of the GFF are suspended.

The National Sports Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed its appreciation for the massive support and encouragement it received from the GFF Members, Partners and the General Public.

The Council assured that it is very committed to developing sports in the Gambia and greatly appreciates the support being received from the new government.

In conclusion, the Council hopes to count on the cooperation of the general public.

