Gambia: FIFA Ma Refereeing Course for Gambia Gets Underway Today

The world governing body football, FIFA, has given approval to the application of the GFF to organise a Member Association (MA) Refereeing Course in The Gambia from today, Monday 13 to 17 November 2017 for the country's top referees in the framework of Refereeing Assistance Programme course catalogue.

FIFA has appointed seasoned and high profile referee instructors in the persons of Mr. Fleix Tanga Warima of Tanzania and Mr. Bento Navesse from Mozambique. The duo has since arrived in the country.

Thirty-four elite referees from the first and second divisions will undergo physical fitness tests, practical training recovery and instant feedback, power point presentation on offside, laws of the game amendments 2017/18, tactical fouls and clip discussion and analysis on penalty area incidents.

The participants will also hold clips discussion on tactical fouls and position and movement reading of the game.

The five-day event will be held at The Gambia Football Federation Hotel, (National Technical Training Centre) in Yundum and will be presided over by Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation.

