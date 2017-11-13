Gambia: Grace Foundation Supports Vulnerable Children, Communities

Grace Foundation The Gambia was set up to address the issues of children selling in the streets, who should have been in school but could not afford because they are from poor families.

Speaking in an interview with The Point on Thursday, Nelson Aigbe, Director of the Foundation said the purpose of coming with the foundation was to remove all vulnerable children selling in the streets.

He said most of them are engaged in street trading because their parents could neither feed them nor send them to school, stating that the foundation has come to solve the problem that many children face in the streets.

He said the purpose was to see to it that these children who are supposed to be in the classroom are taken out from the streets to have access to education.

According to him, the foundation comprises seven committee members and their focus was in the Greater Banjul Area as at now, but they would be spreading their tentacles beyond the Greater Banjul area in the near future.

"We have been partnering with schools such as Omega Nursery School in Sinchu, Wisdom in Serrekunda, and St Peter's Nursery School in Lamin," he divulged, adding that they hope to cooperate with more schools in the future.

He disclosed that they have started the school feeding programme, adding that they have been organising sensitisation workshops well before the foundation was formed in 2016.

He again stated that they are presently partnering with Pedal for Progress in (USA) and Open Architecture Toronto, (Canada) so that they could also help them in one way or the other.

He revealed that the foundation was also planning to create community gardens for the provision of food for their schools, saying that when these gardens are operational, the produce from could be used to aid the provision of school feeding programmes in their schools.

Pastor David Uhumwangho, Secretary General of Grace Foundation, echoed similar sentiments that Grace Foundation is out to remove all those children in the streets, especially those who are supposed to be in school.

He said they are encountering many challenges at the moment but they believe with time they would be able to deal with these challenges.

"We were able to give few children scholarships to go to school," he said, adding that they want to work with big organisations so that they remove all those children in the streets.