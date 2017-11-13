13 November 2017

Gambia: 76 Patients Undergo Cataract Operations At Karantaba

By Sheriff Janko

At least 76 people have been offered a free operation with cataract at Kiang Karantaba Health Center, thanks to the partnership between Wanja Development Organisation (WDO) and the JALI Experience - a non-profitable organisation based in Sweden. The operation exercise attracted patients from within the catchment areas of the health center.

WDO was set-up with the aim of providing assistance to Gambians especially those in rural communities.

Speaking to journalists after the two-day exercise, Abou Demba, the project coordinator of Wanja Development Organisation, explained that his organisation is a local based organisation and that since 2004, they have been partnering with JALI Experience.

According to him, his organisation over the years has intervened in many areas from health, environment, democracy, human rights, education to gender among others, saying both WDO and JALI Experience recognize the importance of supporting people in need especially those who cannot afford to pay for eye check-up or buy eye glasses.

"We believe beside adverse environment challenges (climate change), ill health is a direct result of poverty in The Gambia especially among the most under privileged in the country and therefore as partners in development, we set up a common project, through health intervention in particular, so that people can live in happy and productive life".

Demba further pointed out that, his organisation has helped Karantaba Women Garden with fencing of the garden perimeter as well as providing fishermen with fishing equipment.

"We also trained beekeepers on beekeeping strategies with funding from the Sweden Forum Syd."

He hailed the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for providing a conducive environnent in offering free eye care treatment in the country.

The chairperson of JALI Experience, Barbro Rosberger said her organisation was established in 2004 with some of his friends in Sweden, saying their main aim was to offer assistance to the people of The Gambia.

Rosberger indicated that her organisation over the years has intervened in many areas.

She spoke of their plans to extend their activities to other regions in the country.

Dembo Jarju, chairman of WDO acknowledged that the organisation has improved the lives of many in the past years.

Fatou Manjang, one of the beneficiaries expressed similar sentiments.

