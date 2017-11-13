Gambia: GFF Remains Resolute Against the NSC

The Gambia Football Federation has said that its position on the proposed investigation of its internal matters initiated by the National Sports Council remains unchanged.

The GFF remains resolute in its decision not to recognise and its refusal to cooperate in any investigation conducted by the NSC or any entity set up by the Council in this matter based on their lack of legal mandate.

Earlier Friday, the Federation received a correspondence from the Council that it has suspended the President Lamin Kabba Bajo; First Vice President, Abdoulie Jallow; Second Vice President, Ebou Faye; Third Vice President Martin Gomez; and Co-opted Executive Member, Bakary K. Jammeh.

The GFF wishes to further inform its members and the general public, without an iota of ambiguity, that the Federation or members of the Executive Committee do not accept the suspension and will not abide by the directive to suspend its President or any member(s) of the GFF executive or co-opted member.

The GFF in conclusion wishes to assure all that it remains steadfast, unmoved and resolute in the commitment to promote and develop football and will continue to do so for the greater good of the game and the country.

