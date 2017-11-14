13 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Activists Ask Government to Arrest Bashir Hours After His Arrival

Photo: Steven Wandera/Daily Monitor
President Yoweri Museveni, right, and his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir at State House in Entebbe on November 13.
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Human rights activists have asked Ugandan government to arrest Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir and surrender him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) where he's wanted for crimes against humanity.

The call by the civil society organizations comes just hours after the Sudanese president arrived in the country for a two-day visit.

In a press conference held at Human Rights Network Uganda in Ntinda, Kampala, Mr Mohammed Ndifuna, the executive director of Hurrinet said "Bashir should be arrested following the alleged killings he orchestrated."

"We need to arrest this man as directed by ICC. We have a chance today even if we failed in May last year. He has become a social distress. When people see us with him, they will think we don't care about those he killed," Mr Ndifuna said.

Bashir was last in the country in May last year to attend President Museveni's fifth swearing-in ceremony.

Since 2015, the two leaders have been trying to patch the on-and-off relations between the two governments.

President Bashir is wanted by the Hague-based ICC on two counts of crimes against humanity and genocide.

The court issued double warrants for him; 2009 and 2010 on two counts of crimes against humanity and genocide of more than 300,000 deaths in Sudan's Darfur region. Copies of the warrants were served to his government.

ICC handles four major international crimes of aggression, war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Top on agenda during his visit, is the South Sudan peace process and bilateral discussions with his host on a number of areas of cooperation between Sudan and Uganda.

