13 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Plans N1 Billion Support to Fight HIV and Aids Through NHIs

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government said on Monday that it would support the fight against HIV and AIDS programmes through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2018.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said this at the opening of a two-day Nigeria HIV and AIDS intervention symposium in Abuja.

Adewole said that the support had become important because of the prevalence of the epidemic in the country and the world at large.

He explained that in 2016, the UNAIDS report had revealed that 36.7 people live with HIV and AIDS globally, out of which Nigeria contributed 10 percent of this burden.

According to him, out of every 10 HIV positive persons in the world is a Nigerian.

"President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is poised to reverse this ugly trend by making prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV infection one of the signatory projects in the health sector.

"I am making this pledge that the Nigerian leadership is committed to supporting all interventions that will ensure sustainable reduction of new HIV and AIDS infections in Nigeria.

"Nigerian's HIV and AIDS response plan has equally benefitted from increased government funding.

"Furthermore, an additional one billion naira has been approved by the National Assembly through National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to support the HIV and AIDS programme in the country," he said.

The minister said that an estimated 3.2 million people live with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria, which ranked only behind South Africa.

He said that although no fewer than one million Nigerians presently had means to anti-retroviral treatment, access to care by those in need remained a challenge.

The health boss advised the participants to imbibe sustainable HIV and AIDS control programmes as well as increase health care service delivery services to achieve meaningful growth.

He also called for proper data management on the number of persons with HIV to encourage strategic planning, realisation of fights against the epidemic and also reduce gaps in the national health sector response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which attracted stakeholders across the country featured discussion on challenges and way forward for preventive strategies on HIV and AIDS

Nigeria

Tackling Nigeria-Specific Risks in Oil and Gas Industry

Operating risks peculiar to Nigeria's environment have continued to drive the costs of oil and gas projects in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.