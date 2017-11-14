Malawi: Grace Chinga Tombstone Unveiled

Members of Chilobwe CCAP Church and some residents of Blantyre City on Saturday gathered at HHI Cemetery Ground to unveil the tombstone of the departed musician Grace Chinga at a church ceremony.

The event started at 9:00 in the morning with memorial prayers. The occasion was emotional with CCAP women singing some of the late gospel artist's favourite songs like 'Kumwamba Kodabwisa.'

After the morning prayers which were led by Reverend H. Afala at 11:15a.m, members of the family led the people to the place where Grace Chinga was rested to unveil the tombstone and lay the wreath.

The first wreath was laid by her mother, Gogo Chinga, the second by Grace's children Steve, Miracle and Israel followed by Grace's brothers and sisters. The special wreath was from Mr Anderson Mankhusu, owner of Goodwill Funeral Service who donated a free Casket when Chinga died.

One of the family members, Davie Chinga, who is a brother to the late Grace Chinga, said they received enormous support.

"We thank Malawians for their support during our hard time. May they continue this kind of togetherness. We couldn't have done it without them," said Chinga.

He also appealed to Malawians to continue supporting Grace Chinga's children with their music career, advising however, that the clients should not hire them during school times.

After the tombstone unveiling ceremony, there was a special song done by Steve and his sister Miracle Chinga.

The tombstone had cost K2.5 million and was built in an exchange with a Nissan hard body from the family to Stone Craft Company which was responsible for building the beautiful tombstone for Grace.

Grace, proudly labeled as Malawi's Rebecca Malope, came in the limelight in 1998 with the first album, uleke, of the defunct all angels choir. Her first album which earned her awards had the popular song, Thandizo Langa.

In 2010 she released probably her best ever album, Udzayimba Nyimbo. She was born on June 25, 1978 and died on March 16, 2016 and laid to rest on 19 March 2016.