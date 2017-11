Dar es Salaam — The High Court has sentenced Elizabeth Michael alias Lulu to a two-year jail term after finding her guilty of causing the death of actor Stephen Kanumba.

The judgement was delivered by Justice Sam Rumanyika on Monday, November 13 morning.

The court found her guilty of committing the offence, which is in contravention of Section 195 of the Penal Code.

Mr Kanumba, who was one of the most prominent local actors, died in 2012.