Kenya: Sonko's 'Inexperienced' Nominees Get Approval of the House Team

Four of Nairobi governor Mike Sonko's executive committee members lack the requisite experience to run the dockets they have been appointed to.

Nonetheless, the County Assembly, which unanimously approved the 10 executives for appointment, said after vetting the team that the cabinet members would learn on the job.

The Governor has also come out to defend his new team saying that like the national government's Cabinet, they will deliver.

"The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of East Africa Community, Labour and Social Protection Phylis Kandie did not perform well during the vetting but right now her docket is leading," said Mr Sonko, in response to the concerns.

The four dockets include Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries, Roads, Infrastructure and Transport, Environment, Water, Energy and Natural Resources and Health Services.

LACK OF KNOWLEDGE

A report by the committee of the Nairobi County Assembly, chaired by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo,alludes to the CECs' lack of knowledge in their roles.

"The appointment of these CECs is long overdue, we need to move forward as a county. Let us not delay the approval of the nominees," Mr Guyo told the plenary.

It means the county government will have to spend funds to hire technocrats to help some of the CECs who confessed before the committee that they will have to seek assistance from consultants in developing policies relevant to their dockets.

The officers are Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries docket head, Mr Danvas Makori, an aide of former governor Evans Kidero and a pastor who holds a PhD in Theology from the International Christian University.

Ms Emmah Muthoni, who holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was appointed to Environment and Water docket.

KQ FLIGHT ATTENDANT

During vetting, Ms Muthoni, who worked with Kenya Airways as a flight attendant before her appointment, said for instance that she would have to familiarise herself with certain terms touching on environment and water.

The Roads, Infrastructure and Transport CEC Mohamed Dagane, holds a masters of Arts degree in Governance and Ethics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.

Health services docket will now be headed by Dr Hitan Chagan Majevdia a businessman who is the proprietor of pharmaceutical company, Biopharma Limited.

The committee was upbeat that the executive for Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing, Architect Peter Wachira had the requisite qualifications for the docket.