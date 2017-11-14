13 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Entebbe Women Killings - FBI Joins Investigations Team

By Joseph Kato

Police have said agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) have joined the investigations into the recent killings of women in Nansana municipality and the greater Entebbe in Wakiso District.

Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye says the FBI agents are in the country to help them in identifying three bodies of women who were murdered in Nansana and Entebbe recently.

"Three FBI forensics experts are trying to establish whether the deceased were Ugandan nationals or not," Mr Kasingye said.

Police have been stuck with bodies of the three unidentified women, two of whom were killed in Katabi town council in Entebbe and the other in Nansana municipality between May and September of this year.

"We always collaborate with international agencies but that does not mean we have delegated our constitutional mandate. FBI is helping us in forensic investigation purposely to identify the three women bodies," Mr Kasingye emphasised.

