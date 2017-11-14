14 November 2017

South Africa: Boks Snubbed for World Rugby Player of the Year Award

No South Africans made the cut when World Rugby announced its candidates for player of the year award on Monday.

The candidates nominated are All Blacks Beauden Barrett (last year's winner) and Rieko Ioane , the England and Lions duo of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje , as well as Australia's Israel Folau .

The shortlist was selected by the new star-studded World Rugby awards panel comprising Rugby World Cup winners Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi and former England coach Clive Woodward, alongside Brian O'Driscoll, Fabien Galthié and Agustín Pichot.

Voting was opened on Monday and fans have the opportunity to vote on World Rugby's official website until midnight on Sunday, November 19.

Once voting has concluded the panel will consider the winner of the prestigious award which will be presented at the World Rugby Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 26.

Meanwhile on the women's side, New Zealand's Portia Woodman and Kelly Brazier - two of the stars of the Black Ferns' World Cup triumph in Ireland in August - are among the nominees along with France's Romane Menager and Safi N'Diaye , with England's Lydia Thompson completing the shortlist.

South Africa

