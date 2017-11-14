Uganda: Education Officials Face Prosecution Over Shs96 Million

Jinja — Thirteen senior government officials, mainly from the Ministry of Education, face prosecution after a 60-day notice to refund more than Shs96 million expired on November 4.

According to correspondence from the Inspectorate of Government, the officials include Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago, the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports (Shs3,840,000), Dr Daniel Nkaada, commissioner for basic education (Shs10,080,000), Ms Doreen Matovu-Lwanga, acting assistant commissioner (Shs10,270,000), Ms Margaret Nangobi Walusa, former head teacher of Bwiiza Primary School in Kamuli District (Shs24,555,656), Mr Thaddeus Lugolobi, civil engineer (Shs8,280,000), and Mr Paul Mubiru Katya, assistant engineering officer (Shs7,900,000).

Others are Mr Fred Wamuzigo, assistant engineering officer (Shs924,000), Mr Ronald Samuel Mukwana, assistant engineering officer (Shs7,100,000), Mr Ponsiano Ocan, assistant engineering officer (Shs6,800,000), Mr Martin Mugoya Hyuha Mosso, a retired senior education officer (Shs7,810,000), and drivers: Mr Abdul Mpalanyi (Shs13,740,00), Mr Francis Rubaale (Shs3,905,000) and Mr Muhammed Kato Sempagule (Shs1,320,000).

IGG directive

The deputy IGG, Ms Mariam Wangadya, said the money was released to the Ministry of Education and Sports to facilitate the construction of schools in Kamuli District.

In the Financial Year (FY) 2014/2015, the Ministry of Finance released Shs2 billion to the Ministry of Education and Sports to facilitate the construction of 28 schools in Kamuli District.

However, a whistleblower's complaint to the IGG alleges that funds for Kavule, Kamuli Boys, St Jude Kibetto and Mpakitonyi Primary Schools could have been embezzled while the construction works at Bwiiza and Bulondo Primary Schools had stalled.

IGG spokesperson Munira Ali said: "By the time we came to this, they were aware. We wrote to them on September 4 and they agreed that they used the money and that they are willing to refund it."