Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2017 - Areruya Wins Stage One

Rwandan Joseph Areruya, riding for South Africa-based UCI Continental Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, won stage one of the 2017 Tour du Rwanda, from Kigali to Huye District after covering the 120,3km distance in 3 hour, 12 minutes and 12 seconds.

With victory, Areruya takes the race leader's yellow jersey from his compatriot Jean Bosco Nsengimana, who is riding for Team Rwanda.

Areruya, who finished in fourth place last year in the general classification behind winner, Valens Ndayisenga, will go into tomorrow's second stage Nyanza- Rubavu (180km), with a lead of 1 minute and 20 seconds.

The 21-year-old, helped by his teammates Samuel Mugisha and Eyob Mektel, made a sole attack from Rubona at ISAR, about 20km to Huye town, and never looked back until the finish line.

He finised ahead of teammate Kent Main, who clocked 3h 13' 46", Eritrea National Team's Natnael Mebrahtom (3h13'48"), Kenyan Suleiman Kangagi, who rides for Germany Team Bike Aid in fourth place (3h13'48") while Tesfom Okubamarian of Eritrea finished 5th with 3h 13' 48.

Tomorrow riders will run from Nyanza district in Southern Province to Rubavu in the north covering a total distance of 180.6km.

Stage One: Kigali-Huye

1. Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data) 3h12'12"

2. Kent Main (Dimension Data) 3h13'46"

3. Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) 3h13'48"

4. Suleiman Kangagi (Bike Aid) 3h13'48"

5. Tesfom Okubamarian (Eritrea) 3h13'48"