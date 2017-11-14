Uganda: Kaweesi Suspects in Nalufenya - Police

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Ahmed Senfuka, a suspect in the murder of the former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, resists rearrest last week.

Kampala — Police have said the four rearrested suspects in the murder of former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, are being detained at Nalufenya, a high profile detention facility in Jinja District.

Mr Asan Kasingye, the police spokesperson, said on Monday that the suspects were transferred to Nalufenya shortly after they were handed over to police force by its sister agency, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

"I can now confirm that the four suspects who were arrested over the death of our AIGP Kaweesi are with us and we are keeping them at Nalufenya. But I want to emphasise that as police, we did not participate in the re-arrest but we received them from CMI," he said.

Mr Ahmed Senfuka, Mr Umaru Maganda, Mr Ibrahim Lisa and Mr Abdul Musa Ojegere were re-arrested shortly after Nakawa Magistrate, Noah Sajjabi, granted them bail. Mr Senfuka was waylaid at Spear Motors by plain clothed men armed with pistols and dragged into a waiting vehicle.

Mr Kasingye and Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima denied police involvement in the quartet's ugly arrest.

However, the Army and defence spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said the suspects had been rearrested in a joint operation by army and police on suspicion of being members of detained Mr Jamil Mukulu's rebel group, the Allied Democratic Force (ADF).

"CMI told us that these people were arrested on suspicion of being members of ADF. We have them in our cells but we don't know when they will be taken to court because of the ongoing prosecutors' industrial action," Mr Kasingye said.

On whether police would probe the ugly and degrading manner in which Mr Senfuka and his co-accused were rearrested, Mr Kasingye said police would probe the matter only if the victims file a petition protesting the mode in which they were arrested.