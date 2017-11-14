Kenya: Simba's Ojee, Kerre Rested for Russia Clash

Nairobi — Kenya Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwater has made eight changes from the starting line-up that lost to Chile ahead of their second clash against Russia on Tuesday at the Cup of Nations in Hong Kong.

Six starters from Friday's 23-3 opening loss to Chile; Peter Karia, Oliver Mang'eni, Joshua Chisanga, Leo Owade, Darwin Mukidza, Davis Chenge and skipper Wilson Kopondo retain their places in the starting line up.

The players who have been elevated to the starting squad are Oscar Simiyu, Dennis Karani, Lyle Asiligwa, Biko Adema, Peter Kilonzo and Vincent Mose who all came off the bench on Friday.

Martin Owilah and Alex Olaba who didn't feature in the Simbas match day one squad will have a chance to prove themselves while Elkeans Musonye, also unused on match day one, starts on the bench.

The players who have been rested are KCB's Jacob Ojee, Tony Onyango and Eric Kerre.

Russia, ranked 20th in the world, started their Cup of Nations campaign with a narrow 16-13 win over hosts Hong Kong.

Simbas squad to play Russia

Vincent Mose, 14. Darwin Mukidza, 13. Peter Kilonzo, 12. Leo Owade, 11. Alex Olaba, 10. Biko Adema, 9. Lyle Asiligwa,1. Oscar Simiyu, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Dennis Karani, 4. Wilson Kopondo (captain), 5. Oliver Mang'eni, 6. Davis Chenge,7. Martin Owilah, 8. Joshua Chisanga REPLACEMENTS 16. Philip Ikambili, 17. Moses Amusala, 18. Curtis Lilako, 19. George Nyambua, 20. Elkeans Musonye, 21. Sam Onsomu, 22. Nato Simiyu, 23. David Ambunya