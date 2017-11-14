Uganda: Vipers Primed to Take Up CAF Slot

Kampala — It looks like Vipers will represent Uganda on the continent, after all. KCCA are already confirmed for Caf Champions League duty, but it is the Confederation Cup that Fufa are still grappling with.

Big League side Paidha Black Angels failed to meet the demands of depositing a refundable $10,000 (Shs36m) set by Fufa, forcing the local FA to offer Express the chance.

But Express turned it down, consequently turning Fufa into a vending machine of sorts, the federation resorting to writing two invites concurrently to SC Villa and Vipers, hoping one of them jumps first.

SC Villa president Ben Misagga told Daily Monitor yesterday they have not been sitting around waiting for Fufa's letter, so it is no deal from the Blues.

"Football business is not for makeshift invitations," said Misagga, "We did not budget for continental supplementary expenditure."

However, Fufa may take a sigh of relief, thanks to the smoke emanating from Kitende, after it emerged Vipers are considering the offer, and this should be finalized before the end of the week.

"True Fufa wrote to us but they also wrote to SC Villa, and we heard that the first priority goes to the Jogoos," Vipers communications head Abdu Wasike told Daily Monitor.

"But the executive is meeting during the week to decide and will come out with a final statement."

Paidha Black Angels had been offered the opportunity to represent the country after last season's fairytale run yielded a Uganda Cup finals appearance against KCCA.

But with Cup and league winners KCCA set to return to the more lucrative 2018 Caf Champions League, Fufa awarded the slot to the Uganda Cup losers Paidha. Now no more.