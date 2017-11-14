14 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Vipers Primed to Take Up CAF Slot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — It looks like Vipers will represent Uganda on the continent, after all. KCCA are already confirmed for Caf Champions League duty, but it is the Confederation Cup that Fufa are still grappling with.

Big League side Paidha Black Angels failed to meet the demands of depositing a refundable $10,000 (Shs36m) set by Fufa, forcing the local FA to offer Express the chance.

But Express turned it down, consequently turning Fufa into a vending machine of sorts, the federation resorting to writing two invites concurrently to SC Villa and Vipers, hoping one of them jumps first.

SC Villa president Ben Misagga told Daily Monitor yesterday they have not been sitting around waiting for Fufa's letter, so it is no deal from the Blues.

"Football business is not for makeshift invitations," said Misagga, "We did not budget for continental supplementary expenditure."

However, Fufa may take a sigh of relief, thanks to the smoke emanating from Kitende, after it emerged Vipers are considering the offer, and this should be finalized before the end of the week.

"True Fufa wrote to us but they also wrote to SC Villa, and we heard that the first priority goes to the Jogoos," Vipers communications head Abdu Wasike told Daily Monitor.

"But the executive is meeting during the week to decide and will come out with a final statement."

Paidha Black Angels had been offered the opportunity to represent the country after last season's fairytale run yielded a Uganda Cup finals appearance against KCCA.

But with Cup and league winners KCCA set to return to the more lucrative 2018 Caf Champions League, Fufa awarded the slot to the Uganda Cup losers Paidha. Now no more.

Uganda

10,000 Head of Cattle From Uganda, Rwanda Seized

Authorities have seized more than 10,000 head of cattle that had strayed into Tanzania from Uganda and Rwanda, a cabinet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.