Botswana, U.S. Strengthen Relations

Bokaa — American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) paid Bokaa residents a visit on Saturday to appreciate the Kgotla system and share with Batswana their politics and learn from them their political understanding.

Speaking at Bokaa Kgotla, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Botswana, Mr Earl Miller said "Botswana is America's second home as much as America is Batswana's second home hence benchmarking is key in such a democratic and longest standing multi-party democracy country."

He said it was with great pleasure to see youth from America here to learn more about Botswana as they could also take home what they had learnt to help improve their country's governance by learning the way of life of Batswana.

Mr Miller said they admired Botswana's principled and sometimes lonely stand on issues of governance, which had indeed contributed much to the country's development and hoped that leaders all over the world could also work at achieving their vision.

The deputy district commissioner, Mr Boamogetswe Monyena thanked the ACYPL for paying Batswana a visit and also encouraged them to form relations with other organisations so they could assist in other fields in the country.

He said Organisation for Youth and Elections in Botswana (OYEBO) should continue with the journey of educating Batswana on the importance of voting and 'what their vote means to the country as most of them hesitate during elections whether to vote or not.'

Mr Monyena encouraged OYEBO to also form their own Botswana Council of Young Political Leaders (BCYPL) so they could advocate for young leaders to help in diversifying the country's economy.

The Kgotla system in Botswana is divided into three segments, said Kgosi Sue Mosinyi of Bokaa adding that there was Leobo where all gatherings were held and decisions were finalised, office where assistance was sought on weekly basis and kraal where cattle was kept for kgotla activities.

He said every developments started in the kgotla, where they got addressed by Kgosi, before being referred to relevant stakeholders for clarity and back to the residents to begin the project.

He thanked the ACYPL for choosing his village as it had a lot of history and continued to protect it by making monuments and also educating the youth so that it could be passed onto the next generation.

OYEBO executive director, Mr Bernard Bogosi said they addressed youth voter apathy in the country by sensitising youth about the importance of voting, democracy and its values.

He said the organisation was not affiliated to any political party and had addressed various kgotla meetings in the country and still on their journey to educate more youth around the country before the general elections in 2019.

Mr Bogosi urged youth all over the country to attend to Kgotla meetings to share with others their experiences, adding that all developments begin at the kgotla so they should attend to state their arguments.

He thanked the USA ambassador for all the support they continued to give to their organisation which enabled them to do their mandate and share their objectives with the youth of Botswana. BOPA

