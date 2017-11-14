13 November 2017

Kenya: Gor Mahia's Coach Tattoos Club's Logo After Winning Title

By Thomas Matiko

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia's coach Dylan Kerr has kept his promise of tattooing the clubs' logo on his leg and says he won't get rid of it even if he is sacked.

The English coach, who guided Gor to their 16th tittle with five games to go, had promised to tattoo the club's logo on his leg two months ago if they won the league.

Kerr says he does not regret the decision.

And even if he is to be fired tomorrow, he will still keep it as a reminder of the experience of winning the league with the Kenyan football giant in his first season.

"It's there for life, it's there for history you know, even when am gone it's a memory, fantastic memory " Kerr said.

The former Simba SC coach took over the mantle from Brazilian coach Jose Ze Maria in July and went on to win the league, tasting defeat only once in the 17 matches he was in charge.

This is not the first time the coach is getting such a tatoo. Back in 1997, as a left back at Kilmarnock FC , he tattooed the logo of the club after they won the Scottish Cup.

