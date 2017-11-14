Mauritius Embarks On Formulation of Second Generation Decent Work Country Programme

press release

A tripartite training workshop under the Mauritius Decent Work Country Programme Second Generation was held yesterday at Palms Hotel in Quatre Bornes to enable constituents from both the public and private sectors to decide on the priorities to be included in the second Decent Work Country Programme for Mauritius.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The Decent Work Country Programme provides a strategic and results-based operational framework for cooperation in areas of employment and labour between the ILO and each of its Member States' constituents comprising government, employers' and workers' organisations. The objective is to achieve the goal of decent work in the country within the context of national development frameworks.

In his opening address, the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, stated that though the decent work concept is firmly entrenched in the local landscape and is well understood by all the partners of the civil society, efforts need to be sustained. He recalled that the first generation of the country programme for Mauritius, which was initially for the period 2012-2014, was subsequently extended to end of 2015 with only 90% of the programme completed.

The Minister pointed out that achieving the objectives of the decent work agenda is crucial for a country like Mauritius and reiterated the commitment of Government to give a new dimension to labour and industrial relations. "We have pledged to review the existing labour laws with a view to plugging the loopholes which have so far allowed certain employers to have a field day," he said.

Moreover, Mr Callichurn urged participants to reckon, in their discussions, with social protection pertaining to the uncertainties at international level, as well as job losses for economic and other reasons. He called on the tripartite constituents to take realistic measures to enhance the resilience of the current systems of social protection. "We need to consolidate the base on which we have built our project for a society where productive work which delivers a fair income, security at the workplace, social protection for families as well as better prospects for personal development and social integration are the hallmarks," underlined the Minister.

Second Generation Decent Work Country Programme

The first generation of Decent Work Country Programme for Mauritius, covering period 2012 - 2015, was signed by national tripartite constituents on 30 November 2012.

The formulation of the Second Generation Decent Work Country Programme is expected to focus on employment creation, rights of workers, social protection and social dialogue with gender equality as a cross cutting objective. Its implementation is scheduled for April 2018.