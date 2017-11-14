Mauritius: Boi-CCPIT Shandong Sub-Council - MOU Reinforces Economic Cooperation

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to reinforce bilateral and economic cooperation between Mauritius and the People's Republic of China, was signed yesterday at the headquarters of the Board of Investment (BOI) in Port Louis. Signatories were the BOI and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shandong Sub-Council (CCPIT Shandong Sub-Council).

The signature of the MoU coincides with the visit to Mauritius of a 40-member high-level Chinese delegation, led by CCPIT's Vice-Chairman, Mr Zhang Wei, to explore investment opportunities. Prior to the signature ceremony, a meeting with the Managing Director of the BOI, Mr Ken Poonoosamy, was held.

The Managing Director highlighted the long-standing relationship that Mauritius and China share and expressed keen interest to consolidate existing links while moving to new sectors of development and avenues of cooperation. Economic relations between both countries span across various sectors such as telecommunications, ICT, infrastructural development and manufacturing, he recalled.

As regards the MoU, Mr Poonoosamy pointed out that the agreement will help to promote the visibility of investment, commerce and trade in Mauritius. Our country will serve as an ideal business platform for Chinese companies to invest in countries of the African region, he added.

For his part, Mr Zhang Wei, said that the MoU will help in concretising common development projects, especially on the economic plane, as Shandong is a powerful economic province in China. He also enumerated some key areas of interest for investment namely: tourism, infrastructure and the financial sector.

The two-day working programme of the CCPIT delegation in Mauritius includes working sessions with several Chinese companies in Mauritius such as JinFei Economic Trade and Cooperation Zone Co Ltd, Bank of China and Huawei Technologies Ltd. Guided visits to Jinfei Smart City and Tianli (Mauritius) Co Ltd are also scheduled.

CCPIT

The CCPIT, established in 1952 is the largest institution for the promotion of foreign trade in China. It comprises enterprises and organisations representing economic and trade sectors. The aim of CCPIT are amongst others to operate and promote foreign trade; use foreign investment; introduce advanced foreign technologies; conduct activities of Sino-foreign economic and technological cooperation; and, promote the development of economic and trade relations between China and other countries.