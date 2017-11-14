Uganda: Principal Judge to Mediate Between Sudhir and Bank of Uganda

Kampala — Principle Judge Yorakamu Bamwine has taken over as mediator in a high-profile case between businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and Bank of Uganda (BOU).

Justice Bamwine's appointment comes after the parties in the case rejected the earlier appointed mediator Harriet Magala. The two parties have said they have confidence in the principle judge.

Basing on that background, Justice Bamwine met Sudhir, his son Rajiv Ruparelia, his lawyer Peter Kabatsi and Bank of Uganda supervision Director Justine Bagyenda for an hour closed -door discussion on Monday.

After the meeting both Sudhir and Kabatsi informed the press that they cannot discuss the merits of this meeting as mediation hearings are confidential.

The judiciary PRO Vincent Mugabo confirmed the developments and informed journalists that Tuesday's scheduled ruling regarding an application filed by Sudhir to have lawyers AFK Mpanga and Timothy Masembe Kanyerezi off the case as BOU lawyers, shall not proceed so as to enable the parties explore an out of court settlement.

Mugabo said they will now notify the parties on the proposed date for this ruling after the closure of mediation within 60 days.

Bank of Uganda sued Sudhir Ruparelia and his Meera investments company for allegedly siphoning a huge sum of money from Crane Bank where he (Sudhir) was the majority share holder.

Bank of Uganda took over Crane Bank last year and has since sold it to DFCU Bank.